TOMORROW X TOGETHER Announces First World Tour 'Act: Love Sick', Details Inside

Popular South Korean boyband TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) will be hosting their first-ever world tour this July announced BIGHIT Music. Tomorrow X Together or TXT is a five-member boy band formed by Big Hit Music, which also launched the globally popular band BTS. The members include Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai. ACT: LOVE SICK’ will be TXT’s first-ever world tour since its debut in 2019.

The tour will begin on July 2 with two consecutive dates in Seoul, then will be followed through seven U.S. regions: Chicago on July 7, New York on 9, Atlanta on 12, Dallas on 14, Houston on 17, San Francisco on 21, and Los Angeles on 23. The official home page notes ‘MORE TO COME’, hinting at the potential addition of further venues and dates.

Through their 2019 showcase which took place two months after their debut, the band sold out six shows in New York, Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their 4th EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, on May 9. Through their 2021 releases, the band rose to #1 on Billboard’s “25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks” and was listed on seven different Year-End charts by Billboard, including Billboard 200 as the only male K-pop act to be listed other than BTS.

Meanwhile, in a global media conference last year, that News18.com had attended, TXT members had opened up on BTS’ global fame and whether it pressurises them as well. While addressing questions about being affected by BTS’ fame, Yeonjun said at a global media showcase to launch their new title track LO$ER=LO♡ER, “Hearing news about BTS makes us happy, motivates us positively. It’s great to have such artists close to us. Of course, we feel the pressure, I don’t think there’s any way to avoid it. But we hope that we can overcome it with our hard work.”

