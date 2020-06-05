MOVIES

2-MIN READ

'Tone-deaf' Sara Ali Khan Blasted For Posting 'All Lives Matter' And Striking The Word 'Black'

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

In a now-deleted post, Sara Ali Khan shared a graphic which read "ALL LIVES MATTER" striking the word "BLACK" on the post.

Shrishti Negi
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 9:58 AM IST
Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently on the receiving end of severe backlash after she posted and subsequently deleted an Instagram post about the worldwide protests following the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, an African-American, died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, while he pleaded that he could not breathe.

In a now-deleted post, Sara shared a graphic which read "ALL LIVES MATTER" striking the word "BLACK" on the post. Her post drew massive online outrage and the actress was being termed as "tone-deaf" and "privileged" by netizens.

Sharing her post on Twitter, a user wrote, "Sara Ali Khan is a prime example of how privilege can give you the access to education in one of the best universities but not brains to apply that and learn from there."

Another one pointed out, "Sara Ali Khan, a history graduate from Columbia university, not only accessorising a black model in one of her shoots but also supporting all lives matter on a platform where she has a significant following is further proof that going to an Ivy league doesn’t necessarily mean you’re smart."

Sara had previously received huge flak for her "racist" magazine cover photoshoot. The photos, which were shot in Kenya, made the local Masais mere props, rendered visually intense by the colours and clothes they wear and their striking features.

Several Twitter users had expressed disappointment at the actress' "tone-deaf" and "racist" photoshoot for using the tribe as a prop for the pictures.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1 remake. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.


