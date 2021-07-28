Tony Kakkar and Aashka Goradia's Husband Brent Goble Approached for Bigg Boss OTT

In a major but interesting move, reality show Bigg Boss is going digital for the first time, with Bigg Boss OTT coming to Voot on August 8. The web version of the reality show will be hosted by none other than filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for his razor-sharp wit. With less than 10 days leftfor the much-awaited premiere of the show, the guessing game around the tentative contestants to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house is in full swing. From Divya Agarwal to Ridhima Pandit, several celebrity names have cropped up as the probable BB contestants of the digital edition.

Now, we have found out that the streaming platform is also in talks with singer-composer Tony Kakkar and TV actor and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia’s husband Brent Goble to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT. “The team has approached Tony and Brent but they are yet to give their nod to the show. They are currently giving it a thought," a source told us.

Brent Goble is an American who took up yoga as a practitioner and a teacher. Brent and Aashka often share their photos performing yoga asanas on their Instagram accounts. Brent is also the yoga guru of popular TV actor Tina Datta. On the other hand, Tony is known for composing chartbuster songs like Sawan Aaya Hai, Dheeme Dheeme, Kurta Pajama, Laila and Shona Shona among others.

Bigg Boss OTT would be a prelude to Bigg Boss 15, where celebrities and social media influencers would get locked in for six weeks. The top performers would then get a chance to enter the main show, hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV. For the first time ever, Bigg Boss fans will get a chance to watch all the major drama and action 24×7 LIVE from the house. Viewers will also get an opportunity to watch exclusive cuts and round-the-clock content drops.

On his new role as the Bigg Boss OTT host on Voot, Karan Johar said, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top."

