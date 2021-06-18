Tony Kakkar-Nikki Tamboli’s Song ‘Number Likh’ is Out, Watch It Here

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli and Tony Kakkar's music video titled ‘Number Likh’ has been released today. The peppy number sung by Tony features him flirting with Nikki. As the name of the song suggests, the singer is attempting to pursue Nikki to give him her number. Produced by Anshul Garg, the song Number Likh is made under the direction of Agam Mann and Azeem Mann. Credits for the music and lyrics of the song go to Tony.

Number Likh also has a reference to various other songs sung by Tony, like Laila, Goa Beach, Ludo, and Coca Cola. It is a classy song for parties and Nikki-Tony come out as a cute couple on screen. This is Nikki Tamboli's second music video after Kalla Reh Jayenga.

Listen to the full song here -

Tony, who is quite famous for his peppy tracks, shared a small clip of the song on his Instagram handle and announce that ‘Number Likh’ has been released.

On June 08, Nikki had shared the first poster of Number Likh on her Instagram account. In the poster, she featured wearing a pink Barbie crop top and matching skirt. Tony was seen wearing a blue shirt and denim in the poster.

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. She was the second runner-up as the trophy was lifted by her good friend Rubina Dilaik. Nikki made her acting debut in the Indian film industry with the Telugu horror comedy film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. Later, she bagged a role in Raghava Lawrence's Tamil action horror film Kanchana 3. She next featured in the Telugu movie Thipparaa Meesam. The actress is currently shooting in Cape Town for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here