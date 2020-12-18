Tony Kakkar Posts Endearing Comment on Sister Neha Kakkar's Baby Bump Photo: Main Mama Ban Jaaunga

Singer Neha Kakkar's latest social media post has sent the internet into a meltdown. Neha, on Friday, pleasantly surprised her fans as she posted a picture of herself flaunting a baby bump. Her husband Rohanpreet hugs her from behind as Neha, dressed in a denim dungaree, smiles on. The 32-year-old captioned her post, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar♥️ ”

Within no time, the post went massively viral. While followers kept wondering if it was indeed a pregnancy announcement, brother Tony Kakkar seemed to offer a confirmation. Tony reacted to his sister's post by saying, "Main mama ban jaaunga (I will soon become the maternal uncle)."

Rohanpreet had already left a caring comment on the post. He replied to his wife's post by writing, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (From now on, I will have to take more care of you)."

Thousands of fans and Neha’s friends and colleagues from the industry are congratulating Neha and Rohanpreet in huge numbers via social media. Many are still awaiting an official confirmation while others are guessing that the baby bump is fake as it could be a teaser of Neha’s upcoming song titled, Khyal Rakhya Kar.

Neha and Rohanpreet first met on the set of their music video, 'Nehu Da Vyah'. Neha fell in love with him and decided to marry him. However, it took some convincing as Rohanpreet was unsure of getting married at the age of 25. The couple finally tied the knot on October 24 in Delhi, a few weeks after they made their relationship Instagram official. The traditional Sikh ceremony was attended by both their families.