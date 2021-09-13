Tony Kakkar's Humble Reply to Netizen Saying He'd 'Eat Poison Than Listen to His Songs’

Social media has emerged as a vital tool for celebrities to connect with their fans, update them with their whereabouts, and promote their work. While artists enjoy massive fan followings, trolling also comes hand in hand. It is not necessary that everyone likes the work of a particular celeb, but at times the choice of words makes the whole criticism sound nasty. Recently, singer Tony Kakkar was brutally trolled when a social media user said that he would rather eat poison than listening to his songs.

However, Tony urged the user to not listen to his songs as his life was precious. He wrote, “Aap maro mat. Kabhi bhi mat suno, 100 Tony kakkar aayenge jayenge your life is precious. (Don’t die, you should never listen these songs. 100 Tony Kakkar will come and go, your life is precious).” Tony further said, “I wish aapko meri umar lag jaaye."

Several Twitterati jumped to back the singer and boost his morale. One of them wrote that there is a section of people who listens to his songs but trolls him too. Another said that the singer doesn’t force anyone to listen to his songs.

Tony often faces the wrath of people for his music. His last few projects have not gone well among listeners but surprisingly the videos garner millions of views. The singer’s most recent work, wherein he came together with his sister Neha Kakkar and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for a party number ‘Kanta Laga’ has also been criticised by many music listeners. However, his music video, starring Sonu Sood and Niddhi Agerwal, - Sath Kya Nibhaoge was loved by the audience.

Tony rose to fame due to songs including, 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Khuda Bhi', 'Mohabbat Nasha Hai', 'Coca Cola Tu', 'Mile Ho Tum', 'Dheeme Dheeme' and others.

