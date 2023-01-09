'Too Hot to Handle' Jimin Leaves BTS ARMYs Gasping for Breath With His Mag Cover Photos

Park Jimin might not be too active on social media but whenever the BTS member posts a photo, he makes sure to leave the fans wanting for more! On Monday afternoon, the Filter singer took to social media to drop a series of photos from his latest shoot with a magazine. In the first photo, Jimin can be seen ditching his shirt for a beige blazer and pants. He looks up at the camera in a sultry way and ARMYs are convinced that this is the ‘hottest’ still from the photoshoot. The next photo sees him dressed in a long blazer and shorts.

Take a look at the magazine cover shoot here:

Jimin’s six photos were enough to break the internet. ARMYs took to Twitter to claim how ‘hot’ the singer looked in his photos. One user wrote, “Park jimin acknowledging how HOT he looks in W korea magazine cover and for the first time ever posting his own covers , this is what i wanted since use j.m was created , he decided to put the hottest cover first , please leave a lot of love"

Park jimin acknowledging how HOT he looks in W korea magazine cover and for the first time ever posting his own covers , this is what i wanted since use j.m was created , he decided to put the hottest cover first , please leave a lot of love : https://t.co/dXV7L4GFBD pic.twitter.com/EftF35rHow— JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) January 9, 2023

Another comment read, “i know jimin knows he’s hot but i still have the constant urge to remind him every time"

i know jimin knows he's hot but i still have the constant urge to remind him every time— daisy⁷❤‍ (@comforttannies) January 9, 2023

i honestly find the way jimin uses instagram so endearing and so hot at the same time— ✿ (@Iittlefairyjm) January 9, 2023

ohmygod jimin is actually so hot— rapper jk (@vntaeh) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Jimin will be collaborating with BIGBANG member Taeyang. Dong Young-bae, popularly known as Taeyang, a member of the K-pop boy group BIGBANG is releasing his new digital single VIBE with BTS member Park Jimin making an appearance in it. This marks their first collaboration. The song will drop on January 13.

Read all the Latest Movies News here