1-min read

Too Shy for Politics, Uncomfortable Around a Crowd, Says Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Akiv Ali’s romantic comedy De De Pyaar De.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
Too Shy for Politics, Uncomfortable Around a Crowd, Says Ajay Devgn
A file photo of Ajay Devgn.
Loading...
Ajay Devgn, who is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film De De Pyaar De, says he will never join politics because being around people makes him uncomfortable.

"I'm too shy for politics. I am uncomfortable around a crowd; almost claustrophobic. Though I’m at ease in front of the camera, I’m an introvert otherwise," he told DNA in a recent interview.

"Also, I may not be able to justify my job. Politics is a people-profession. You need to constantly interact with those who have placed their trust in you. You can’t be a good politician if you are too shy to go out there and actually spend time on ground zero," he added.

Talking about his contemporaries Sunny Deol and Urmila Matondkar, who have recently embarked upon their political careers, Ajay said, "I am sure they have thought their decision through before taking such a huge step in the direction of public service. I sincerely hope they are able to bring about a change." 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ajay will next be seen in Akiv Ali’s romantic comedy De De Pyaar De. Also starring Tabu and Rakul Preet in pivotal roles, it is slated to release on May 17.

Ajay has several other projects in various stages of production. There is Om Raut's Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he will star alongside Saif Ali Khan, Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan, and Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 and Golmaal 5.

