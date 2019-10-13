Toofan: Farhan Akhtar Suffers Hairline Fracture on Hamate, Shares X-ray Picture

Shooting for movies may not be as glamorous as they sound. For an actor, each character needs to be worked upon to get in the skin of it. For Farhan Akhtar, who had been rigorously training for his sports film Toofan, things have gone awry as he has suffered a hairline fracture on his hamate.

Sharing the picture of an X-Ray of the same, the actor captioned, "When nature plays Tetris .. and yup, that’s my first legit boxing injury .. a hairline fracture on the hamate found among the carpal bones of the hand."

The actor had been prepping up for this ambitious project since a long time now. His social media is filled of his videos and still shots where he undergoing training.

The movie is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who joined hands with the actor 6 years of their last project Bhaag Milkh Bhaag, which was yet another sports movie and one of the best performances of Farhan. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal , who plays his coach, Isha Talwar, Mrunal Thakur, Rishi Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Rajpal Yadav and Jatin Sarna among others.

The movie is aiming for an October 2 release in 2020. We wish Farhan a speedy recovery.

