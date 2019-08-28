Take the pledge to vote

Toofan: Farhan Akhtar's Sports Drama Goes on Floors After 6 Months of Training

Toofan will be a 'heartfelt story of a boxer', Farhan Akhtar recently announced.

August 28, 2019
One of the most memorable performances ever by the multi-talented actor Farhan Akhtar was the portrayal of sprinter Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film garnered a lot of critical and commercial acclaim, especially for Farhan whounderwent a drastic physical transformation to accurately play the athlete. Now, Farhan Akhtar is back with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for another sports drama called Toofan. This time, the actor will be playing a boxer.

The prep for Toofan has been going on for the last six months, with Akhtar spending time training for the sport and at the gym. Now, the actor has announced that the team of Toofan has finally started filming. Farhan posted a picture from the set with a clapboard to inform his fans that his film has gone on floors after months of waiting.

Day 1. #ToofanInTheMaking #nerves #excitement #cinemagic #lovemyjob

The film's announcement came in January when the Rock On actor took to social media to announce that he would be collaborating with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director. Toofan is also being bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidvani's production house Excel Entertainments.  

Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which marks Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood comeback. The film is set to release on October 11, 2019.

The full cast of Toofan hasn't been announced yet. The film is slated to release in the year 2020.

