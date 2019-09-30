Toofan First Look Revealed: Farhan Akhtar's All New Boxer Look Raises the Heat
Farhan Akhtar has shared the first look poster from his upcoming film, Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
Image: Instagram
Actor, singer, director and producer Farhan Akhtar has just shared the first look poster from his upcoming film, Toofan. In the poster, he can be seen in a boxing ring, practising a few air punches and showing off his toned and chiselled body.
"Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020," he wrote in his tweet revealing the poster. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will mark their second collaboration after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which was a major hit in 2013.
Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020!! ❤️ @excelmovies @ROMPPictures @RakeyshOmMehra @ritesh_sid @mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal @urfvijaymaurya @ShankarEhsanLoy @Javedakhtarjadu @ZeeMusicCompany #AnjumRajabali #AAfilms pic.twitter.com/iahhC48gDd— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 30, 2019
The shoot for the film started in August this year. However, the actor has been preparing for the role way before the filming started. Unlike Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, this collaboration between Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar will be a fictional story and not a biopic, according to Hindustan Times.
The film will also star Paresh Rawal. Akhtar welcomed the veteran actor on board in July, tweeting regarding the same. "Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward. Paresh Rawal," he wrote on the micro blogging platform.
Farhan Akhtar, who underwent a major physical transformation to play athlete Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, has shared several pictures and videos from his boxing practice sessions for Toofan as well. You can check them out below:
