Toofan Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Rises Like a Storm in Gritty Sports Drama About Boxing

The trailer of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming sports drama Toofan shows the actor-producer take on the role of local goon who turns his life around through boxing. He becomes a star in the ring, but a twist in fate sends him down, and it is up to people around him to help him rise again. Mrunal Thakur serves as the wind under his wings as he prepares to take control his life once again.

The film seems to follow the same template of a former sports star rising from the ashes that we have seen in previous films like Sultan and many others. What is worth watching out for his Farhan’s incredible transformation as a boxer, to a middle-aged man without a direction in life. Watch the Toofan trailer here:

Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role along with Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. Farhan revealed how challenging it was to get under the skin of his character. He said, “Toofaan is a true labour of love. No matter how physically strong one is, stepping into the shoes of a boxer is a whole new ball game. It took 8 to 9 months of rigorous training for me to get into the skin character and it made me realize how physically, mentally and emotionally demanding the sport actually is. I am thoroughly excited to see all our hard work on the screen and I am glad we are going to be able to take the movie to audiences across 240 countries and territories with Amazon Prime Video.”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and ROMP Pictures (Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra), Toofaan is touted as one of the biggest sports drama of the year. It will release on 16th July only on Amazon Prime Video.

