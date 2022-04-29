Top 10 Tollywood Movies Released in Maximum Number of Screens

The huge success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali started a new trend for the world wide release of the Telugu films. In recent years many of the Tollywood filmmakers are releasing their movies in multiple languages worldwide. The record breaking box office collection by Ram Charan and Junior NTR starrer, RRR, will also inspire many other filmmakers from the industry to release their films worldwide.

Here’s a list of Telugu movies that have been released in a record number of screens.

RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period action drama was released worldwide on over 10,200 screens and it has set an all-time record. With over Rs 1000 crore collection the film has also created a record as the highest grossing Telugu film.

Bahubali: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, was released worldwide in around 8500- 9000 theaters.

Saaho

Another Prabhas starrer action drama, Saaho, was released in 7978 theatres worldwide.

Radhe Shyam

Helmed by Radhakrishna Kumar with Prabhas in the main lead, the romantic period drama was released worldwide in over 7010 theaters.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

The historical action drama starring Chiranjeevi was released worldwide in 4632 theaters.

Bahubali: The Beginning

The magnum opus of SS Rajamouli was released in 4,000 theatres worldwide. This was the first time any Telugu film broke the records of doing a pre-release business of over Rs 100 crore.

Pushpa: The Rise

The action-drama starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles was released worldwide in over 3000 screens.

Agnyaathavaasi

Power star Pawan Kalyan’s family entertainer was released in 2800 theaters worldwide.

Sardaar Gabbar Singh

Pawan Kalyan and K S Ravindra’s action entertainer movie was released worldwide in over 2600 theaters.

Spyder

The spy thriller Spyder featured superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The movie was released worldwide in 2400 theaters.

Bharat Ane Nenu

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s political action drama, Bharat Ane Nenu was released worldwide in 2400 theaters.

Aravindha Sametha

Jr NTR’s action drama Aravindha Sametha was released in 2300 screens worldwide.

Vakeel Saab

Power star Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, a courtroom drama, was released in 2174 screens worldwide.

Acharya

Mega star Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya released worldwide on April 29 in over 2000 theaters.

