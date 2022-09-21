Top 5 TV Appearances Of Raju Srivastava, From The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to Bigg Boss 3

Comedian Raju Srivastav is no more. He died on September 21 after over a month-long battle at Delhi’s AIIMS, where he was hospitalized on August 10 following a cardiac arrest. The 58-year-old collapsed while running on a treadmill in a gym in South Delhi.

Raju Srivastav received recognition after participating in the first season of the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He climbed the success ladder and even shared the big screen with renowned Bollywood stars. Though Raju Srivastav played supporting characters in films, he ruled the small screen like no other. Let’s take a look at his top 5 TV appearances:

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Raju Srivastav was in the entertainment business since the late 1980s but it was only after The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he received his due recognition. Even though the comedian didn’t win the show, his character Gajodhar Bhaiya continues to live in our hearts. Raju Srivastava emerged as the first runner-up.

Comedy Circus

After The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Raju Srivastav’s stint in Comedy Circus widened his fan base. He left people in splits with his pitch-perfect comic timing.

Bigg Boss

Raju Srivastav also participated in Bigg Boss Season 3. After staying in the house for over two months, he was voted out. During his stay inside the Bigg Boss house, Raju Srivastava didn’t fail to bring us a daily dose of laughter.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Remember when Raju Srivastav was in Kapil Sharma’s comedy talk show? The episode is a treat to watch. Raju Srivastava even gave a special stand-up performance.

Raju Haazir Ho

In his comedy show, Raju Srivastav presented several humorous sketches and jokes to entertain the audience. He was accompanied by actress Roshni Chopra.

India’s Laughter Champion

Raju Srivastav was last seen on the TV screen in the ongoing comedy show India’s Laughter Champion. He appeared as a guest on the reality show, which is being hosted by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh.

