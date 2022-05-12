'Top Artist Looking at Your Artwork': Kedar Shinde's Post For MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray recently unveiled the poster of Kedar Shinde’s Maharashtra Shahir, the biopic of Shahir Sable. Sable was the filmmaker’s grandfather and legend of Maharashtrian folk music, actor and playwright.

As the MNS chief launched the poster on the grand stage at Aurangabad’s Sanskritik Krida Mandal, delighted Kedar shared a picture from the event on his Instagram handle. In the shared picture, Raj Thackeray can be seen standing and looking at Maharashtra Shahir’s poster.

Sharing the photo, Kedar Shinde wrote, “A top artist looking at your artwork … heartfelt joy.” For the unversed, Thackeray is a graduate of Mumbai’s Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art and he started his career as a cartoonist with Marmik, the weekly magazine of the late Bal Thackeray.

About the biopic:

The film, directed and produced by Kedar Shinde, will take the audience through the various stages of Shahir Sable’s life and his work. Maharashtra Shahir has script and dialogues penned by Pratima Kulkarni. Besides, the music of the Ajay-Atul duo is one of the great highlights of this movie. Popular actor Ankush Chaudhari will be seen in the role of Shahir Sable.

Legendary Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable, best known as Shahir Sable, was a well-known actor, singer, writer, and playwright. Shahir Sable was the one who gave Maharashtra its unofficial anthem titled Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza.

Kedar Shinde announced the film last year, and also stated that the biopic will be released in 2023. However, we don’t know if the film will have a theatrical release or a direct OTT premiere.

Fans of the ace filmmaker are excited to witness this project, narrating Shahir Sable’s journey. Meanwhile, Kedar is also thoroughly excited about his upcoming tribute to his grandfather.

