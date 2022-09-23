Here’s How Much Top Female Supermodels in India Earn Annually

The supermodel culture is more prevalent in foreign countries than in India. It is more developed and orchestrated in other parts of the world, unlike India. It is believed that Indian models are underpaid as compared to professionals in other fields. However, the reality is quite different.

Top Indian female models even earn more than fresh IIM graduates. In fact, social media has widened the scope of modelling with digital creators and influencers trying their luck in the modelling industry. It’s just that in the foreign countries the models get their fair share of work compared to actors and actresses. On the contrary, the actors and actresses dominate the modelling industry in India.

A survey was recently conducted by ETimes, which analysed the earnings of a few leading models and modelling agencies in India. As per the survey, an Indian model’s annual remuneration ranged between Rs 30 to 40 Lakh on average. In fact, it was also discovered that female models get paid more compared to their male counterparts and they even make more money compared to a fresh graduate from an Indian Institute of Management. On the other hand, a fresh IIM graduate earns somewhere between Rs 25 to 30 lakh annually on an average.

Rikee Chatterjee, Sonalika Sahay, Lakshmi Rana, Vivek Dhiman, Bardeep Dhiman and Nitin Gupta are some of the highest-paid models in India.

According to the survey outcomes, an Indian male model manages to earn around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh a month from ad campaigns, commercials and brand endorsements. On the other hand, female models’ salaries can go up to Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh per month. According industry experts, with fashion getting more inclusive the models from all age groups and categories get work round the year.

