Top Gun 2: After Val Kilmer, Miles Teller Joins Tom Cruise in Sequel to Cult Film

I feel the need... https://t.co/oOcIQW0zGS — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 3, 2018

Miles Teller is set to get a taste for speed. The American actor has been picked to play the son of the late Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, played by Anthony Edwards in the original Top Gun. He will also be the protégé of Maverick, who is now an instructor at the Top Gun training base. In the 1980s film, Goose was the copilot and faithful friend of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise.With production on this eagerly awaited follow-up underway since June, Tom Cruise recently tested the talents of Glen Powell, Nicholas Hoult and Miles Teller, before choosing Teller for the part. The movie, directed by American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Skydance and Tom Cruise, is slated for release July 12, 2019, in US theaters.While details of the plot and cast remain sparse, the movie is known to see Maverick return to the Top Gun aviation base as an instructor. The sequel will follow new pilots in a world where drone technology is making the old flying style obsolete.Teller tweeted the anouncement via his social media handle earlier this week:The cult 1986 movie, directed by Tony Scott, grossed over $353 million worldwide and helped propel Tom Cruise to international stardom. Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis were also on the cast.(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)