English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Top Gun 2: After Val Kilmer, Miles Teller Joins Tom Cruise in Sequel to Cult Film
After Val Kilmer, Miles Teller is the latest name to be added to the cast of the sequel to the cult 1980s movie. The Divergent actor will play the son of Goose -- Maverick's late friend and copilot -- who Maverick adopts as his new progtégé.
A still from Top Gun (Image: AFP Relaxnews/YouTube)
Miles Teller is set to get a taste for speed. The American actor has been picked to play the son of the late Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, played by Anthony Edwards in the original Top Gun. He will also be the protégé of Maverick, who is now an instructor at the Top Gun training base. In the 1980s film, Goose was the copilot and faithful friend of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise.
With production on this eagerly awaited follow-up underway since June, Tom Cruise recently tested the talents of Glen Powell, Nicholas Hoult and Miles Teller, before choosing Teller for the part. The movie, directed by American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Skydance and Tom Cruise, is slated for release July 12, 2019, in US theaters.
While details of the plot and cast remain sparse, the movie is known to see Maverick return to the Top Gun aviation base as an instructor. The sequel will follow new pilots in a world where drone technology is making the old flying style obsolete.
Teller tweeted the anouncement via his social media handle earlier this week:
The cult 1986 movie, directed by Tony Scott, grossed over $353 million worldwide and helped propel Tom Cruise to international stardom. Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis were also on the cast.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Also Watch
With production on this eagerly awaited follow-up underway since June, Tom Cruise recently tested the talents of Glen Powell, Nicholas Hoult and Miles Teller, before choosing Teller for the part. The movie, directed by American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Skydance and Tom Cruise, is slated for release July 12, 2019, in US theaters.
While details of the plot and cast remain sparse, the movie is known to see Maverick return to the Top Gun aviation base as an instructor. The sequel will follow new pilots in a world where drone technology is making the old flying style obsolete.
Teller tweeted the anouncement via his social media handle earlier this week:
I feel the need... https://t.co/oOcIQW0zGS— Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 3, 2018
The cult 1986 movie, directed by Tony Scott, grossed over $353 million worldwide and helped propel Tom Cruise to international stardom. Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis were also on the cast.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dominant West Indies Leave Bangladesh Facing Innings Defeat
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Gets Trolled for This Bikini-clad Photo
- India-Spec Jawa Motorcycle Set for 2018 Reveal, Anand Mahindra Confirms on Twitter
- Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal Lead India 'A' Fightback Against West Indies 'A'
- Ananya Panday Takes Fashion Inspiration From Dad Chunky Panday And Nails The Look; See Pic