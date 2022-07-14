Top Gun Maverick Beats Doctor Strange 2 To Become Highest Grossing Movie of 2022; Mints 1 Billion USD

Tom Cruise’s latest film Top Gun Maverick is continuing its smashing performance at the box office. The sequel to the 1986 film, which was released in May, has overtaken Disney’s Marvel adventure ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (USD 943 million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office, reported Reuters.

According to Variety, the box office revenue of Top Gun: Maverick currently stands at USD 601.9 million domestically and USD 595.6 million internationally, bringing the film’s global tally to USD 1.19 billion. This development comes weeks later after Top Gun: Maverick became the first movie of the year to surpass the USD 1 billion mark worldwide.

The latest domestic collection has smashed the record held by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet-starrer Titanic as well. In its original 1997 release, Titanic grossed USD 600.7 million. With its subsequent re-releases, the film generated USD 659.3 million and USD 2.2 billion globally, towering as the third-biggest worldwide release of all time, reports Variety.

With Top Gun Maverick, Cruise brought back the heavy dose of nostalgia from the eighties. The military drama also starred Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, and Monica Barbaro. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie features some intense action scenes, most of which were executed in the real fighter jets by the actors themselves. Given Cruise’s dedication to create an unmatched cinematic experience, Top Gun Maverick has also managed to break box office records of Marvel Studios’ latest film Doctor Strange And Multiverse of Madness.

Brian Robbins, Paramount’s president and CEO, told Variety, “Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”

