Top Gun Maverick Trailer: Tom Cruise Returns as Pilot, Trains a New Generation of Navy Recruits

The latest trailer of Top Gun Maverick was released today and the adrenaline pumping clip shows Tom Crusie in an exciting avatar. This is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, which starred Cruise as Maverick. In this film, he reprises his character and is back to train a new generation of Navy recruits. However, the journey is not easy and there is danger at every step. He also faces strong resistance from Miles Teller’s character Lt. Bradley Bradshaw.

Cruise says, “I’m not a teacher. Just want to manage expectations," before moving to thrilling scenes.

The Joseph Kosinski directorial also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Take a look at the trailer:

The new trailer for #TopGun is here. See you at the theater. pic.twitter.com/QTdfWNeTzc— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) March 29, 2022

The official synopsis read, “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

The screenplay of the film is by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie. It is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison and will exclusively be distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios.

Top Gun: Maverick will release on May 27.

