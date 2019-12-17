Top Gun Maverick Trailer: Tom Cruise Takes Audience on High-action Ride
Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' will hit the theaters on June 26, 2020. Directed by Joseph Kosinskim, the new 'Top Gun' film featuring Tom Cruise as pilot returns three decades after the first installment.
Top Gun film poster
Tom Cruise is once again stepping in the shoes of Captain Peter 'Maverick' Mitchell in the second trailer of Top Gun: Maverick. The trailer was released by Paramount Pictures on Monday, December 16. The movie is a director sequel to 1986 film Top Gun, which also had Tom Cruise as the protagonist.
The 57-year-old actor will be seen back in action as an instructor pilot after thirty years of service. He is introduced as "one of the finest pilots this programme has ever produced."
The trailer also showed a glimpse of other actors in the lead roles, including Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw, call sign Rooster. In the plot, he is the son of Maverick’s partner Goose, who died in the 1986 film.
The trailer is bundled with some high-action drama, along with some jaw dropping flying scenes. The movie also has some customary bike ride scenes.
Back on July 18 this year, the makers released the first trailer of the movie. The trailer revealed that Captain Peter Mitchell, played by Cruise, has not got promoted, but “refused to retire” and “failed to die”. It was released during the Comic-con.
Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick will hit the theaters on June 26, 2020. Directed by Joseph Kosinskim, the film also stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Jennifer Connelly.
