Top Gun Maverick Trailer: Tom Cruise's Surprise Return to Franchise After 34 Years

Top Gun roared back on Thursday when Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con to reveal the first trailer of the much-awaited sequel to his military action film. Top Gun: Maverick, which is due for release in June 2020, sees the return of Cruise’s fighter pilot avatar more than 30 years after the original movie. The original film is credited as one of the most loved films of the actor which gave him a global action star status.

The actor also took to Twitter to thank his fans for coming and watching the first trailer of his film. He wrote, "Thank you to all the fans who came out to Hall H today. It was great to share our first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick with you all."

Thank you to all the fans who came out to Hall H today. It was great to share our first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick with you all. pic.twitter.com/akzi4AeC9Z — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 18, 2019

"I was always asked ‘When are you going to do another one?’ Well, you’ve been very patient with me. I felt like it was my responsibility to really deliver for you," Cruise told the fans, who gathered for the annual Comic-Con movie, television and comic book event in San Diego. The also called Top Gun "a love letter to aviation," reports entertainment website Deadline.

The 2-minutes-12-seconds long trailer shows Cruise wearing Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell’s famous leather jacket, racing on a motorcycle and flying a fighter jet through a narrow snow-filled canyon.

The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie. Top Gun: Maverick also stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his rule as Maverick’s rival Iceman.

Watch the trailer here:

