'Top Gun Maverick' will Exceed Expectations and Blow People's Minds, Says Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis will be seen alongside Tom Cruise in the sequel of the 1986 hit film 'Top Gun', which will release in July 2020.

Updated:April 1, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
Jay Ellis will be seen alongside Tom Cruise in the sequel of the 1986 hit film Top Gun, and the actor, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, admitted that the upcoming film will "exceed all expectations."

"It's going to be an amazing movie. Tom is that dude...Tom is literally going to make sure that we go there, and that this exceeds everyone's expectations. We've been filming for about six months now, and we've got a few more to go. It's been an amazing ride. Tom's been a mentor, Joseph Kosinski, our director's, been amazing, Jerry Bruckheimer's been amazing, the whole cast."

The 37-year-old actor added, "I'm going to tell you right now, we are literally going to blow people's minds." Ellis was speaking at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The original film, which was directed by Tony Scott, featured Cruise as a young pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. It also featured Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards and Tom Skerritt in other pivotal roles. In Top Gun: Maverick, Kilmer will reprise his role as fighter pilot Iceman in the sequel."

Top Gun: Maverick is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer for Jerry Bruckheimer Films and David Ellison for Skydance. It is expected to release in July next year. There is more than 30 years between the two Top Gun films.

