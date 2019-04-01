English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Top Gun Maverick' will Exceed Expectations and Blow People's Minds, Says Jay Ellis
Jay Ellis will be seen alongside Tom Cruise in the sequel of the 1986 hit film 'Top Gun', which will release in July 2020.
Jay Ellis will be seen alongside Tom Cruise in the sequel of the 1986 hit film 'Top Gun', which will release in July 2020.
Loading...
Jay Ellis will be seen alongside Tom Cruise in the sequel of the 1986 hit film Top Gun, and the actor, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, admitted that the upcoming film will "exceed all expectations."
"It's going to be an amazing movie. Tom is that dude...Tom is literally going to make sure that we go there, and that this exceeds everyone's expectations. We've been filming for about six months now, and we've got a few more to go. It's been an amazing ride. Tom's been a mentor, Joseph Kosinski, our director's, been amazing, Jerry Bruckheimer's been amazing, the whole cast."
The 37-year-old actor added, "I'm going to tell you right now, we are literally going to blow people's minds." Ellis was speaking at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The original film, which was directed by Tony Scott, featured Cruise as a young pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. It also featured Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards and Tom Skerritt in other pivotal roles. In Top Gun: Maverick, Kilmer will reprise his role as fighter pilot Iceman in the sequel."
Top Gun: Maverick is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer for Jerry Bruckheimer Films and David Ellison for Skydance. It is expected to release in July next year. There is more than 30 years between the two Top Gun films.
Follow @News18Movies for more
"It's going to be an amazing movie. Tom is that dude...Tom is literally going to make sure that we go there, and that this exceeds everyone's expectations. We've been filming for about six months now, and we've got a few more to go. It's been an amazing ride. Tom's been a mentor, Joseph Kosinski, our director's, been amazing, Jerry Bruckheimer's been amazing, the whole cast."
The 37-year-old actor added, "I'm going to tell you right now, we are literally going to blow people's minds." Ellis was speaking at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The original film, which was directed by Tony Scott, featured Cruise as a young pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. It also featured Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards and Tom Skerritt in other pivotal roles. In Top Gun: Maverick, Kilmer will reprise his role as fighter pilot Iceman in the sequel."
Top Gun: Maverick is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer for Jerry Bruckheimer Films and David Ellison for Skydance. It is expected to release in July next year. There is more than 30 years between the two Top Gun films.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Up 'Fan Message' to Pass on to Husband Nick Jonas at Concert
- PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Companion System And More
- N Chandrababu Naidu Says Kia Motors Opted for Andhra Despite PM Modi's Threat
- Here's How Maisie Williams Reacted to Arya Stark's Last 'Game of Thrones' Scene
- April Fool's Day 2019: 8 Bollywood Films that Made A Real Fool Out of Us
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results