Torbaaz Director Girish Malik’s Son Dies After Falling From 5th Floor

Filmmaker Girish Malik, who made Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz in 2020, lost his 17-year-old son Mannan on March 18. Mannan fell from the fifth floor of their residence in Mumbai’s Andheri, according to reports. The incident took place on Friday around 5 pm when he returned home after playing Holi. Mannan was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. However, he did not survive.

The incident has been confirmed by filmmaker and Girish’s partner in Torbaaz, Puneet Singh. Meanwhile, it is yet unknown if Manan jumped from the building or he accidentally fell down.

According to ETimes, Mannan was living with his parents at the A-wing of Oberoi Springs in Andheri West.

Girish Malik’s family and friends from the film fraternity are mourning his death. After knowing about the death, Torbaaz’s producer Rahul Mittra said that he was nonplussed for a moment. He also mentioned that Sanjay Dutt was deeply saddened too.

The Torbaaz producer, speaking to ETimes shared that he had met Mannan a couple of times on the sets of Torbaaz along with Girish and he found him to be very talented.

Girish Malik is a well-known actor-director of Bollywood. He has delivered some super hit films like the 2020 film Torbaaz starring Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Dev, Nargis Fakhri. He also made Mann Vs Khan (2021). Girish made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Jal in 2013. The film based on the water crisis issue featured Purab Kohli and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles.

