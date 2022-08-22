Total Business of Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup Crosses Rs 100 Cr; Here's How

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is currently basking in the success of his latest film Sita Ramam. However, Dulquer’s previous film, Kurup, has grabbed the headlines in recent days. Kurup was released last year and received glowing reviews from both audience and critics alike.

The action drama did good business at the box office. Now it has emerged that Kurup has been sold to a popular OTT platform for a record amount. Dulquer Salmaan himself shared the fantastic news on Facebook and revealed that Kurup had done a total business of Rs 112 crore.

“Excited to announce that Wayfarer Films and Mstar Entertainment have signed a deal with Zee Company for the satellite rights of Kurup in four languages (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada). It is a record-breaking deal and that is a testimony to the love you all have given to the movie. Deeply humbled and forever grateful,” read Dulquer’s Facebook post.

After the success of the film, some reports have surfaced suggesting that Dulquer Salmaan will again collaborate with Kurup director Sreenath Rajendran for Alexander.

Post the success of Kurup and Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in the South film industry. Dulquer has shown tremendous versatility as an actor. After nailing his role in an action film, Dulquer did very well in a romantic saga as well.

Dulquer’s latest film Sita Ramam features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. The film has been very well received by the audience. Sita Ramam has done amazingly well at the ticket window and grossed over Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the epic romantic drama revolves around the love story of a lieutenant officer of the Indian Army and is set against the Kashmir conflict of the 1960s.

