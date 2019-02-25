LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Total Dhamaal Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor Starrer Crosses 60 Crores in Three Days

Total Dhamaal collected Rs 25.50 crore on Sunday alone, rounding off a successful opening weekend. The film has to keep up the tempo for the first week in order to be called a hit.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
Total Dhamaal Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor Starrer Crosses 60 Crores in Three Days
Image: Twitter
Indra Kumar's money chasing laugh-riot Total Dhamaal is raking in the moolah for real. The film has managed to collect Rs 62.40 crore within three days of its release. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, a major section of the film's success could be attributed to its strong "word of mouth" publicity.

In his tweet, Taran said that the film has earned Rs 25.50 crore on Sunday alone.




But the film has to do good business beyond the first weekend in order to be called a hit.




Not just that, in another tweet Taran stated that Total Dhamaal is Ajay Devgn's "biggest non-holiday opener so far." Ajay's Singham Returns and Golmaal Again were also big hits, both the films were holiday releases.




Singham Returns was an Independence Day release and the 2017 film Golmaal Again had opened in theaters on Diwali.




Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal series. The film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, while Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani and Esha Gupta are the new additions to the series.

