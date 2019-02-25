Total Dhamaal Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor Starrer Crosses 60 Crores in Three Days
Total Dhamaal collected Rs 25.50 crore on Sunday alone, rounding off a successful opening weekend. The film has to keep up the tempo for the first week in order to be called a hit.
Image: Twitter
In his tweet, Taran said that the film has earned Rs 25.50 crore on Sunday alone.
#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park... Swims past ₹ 60 cr... Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself... Terrific in mass circuits... Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: ₹ 62.40 cr. India biz. 👍👍👍— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019
But the film has to do good business beyond the first weekend in order to be called a hit.
#TotalDhamaal day-wise growth...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019
Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 23.64%
Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 25%
Well begun is half done... #TotalDhamaal passes preliminary test [weekend] with distinction marks... Day 4 [Mon] is a litmus test... Needs to maintain the rhythm to emerge a Hit.
Not just that, in another tweet Taran stated that Total Dhamaal is Ajay Devgn's "biggest non-holiday opener so far." Ajay's Singham Returns and Golmaal Again were also big hits, both the films were holiday releases.
Ajay Devgn has every reason to celebrate... #TotalDhamaal is his biggest *non-holiday* opener [opening weekend]... In the past, #SinghamReturns and #GolmaalAgain had amassed massive numbers, but both opened on big holidays... Data follows...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019
Singham Returns was an Independence Day release and the 2017 film Golmaal Again had opened in theaters on Diwali.
Ajay Devgn versus Ajay Devgn...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019
Note: 3-day opening weekend biz.
2014: #SinghamReturns ₹ 77.69 cr / #IndependenceDay release
2017: #GolmaalAgain ₹ 87.60 cr / #Diwali release
2019: #TotalDhamaal ₹ 62.40 cr / non-holiday release
India biz.
Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal series. The film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, while Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani and Esha Gupta are the new additions to the series.
