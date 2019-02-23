English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Film Gets 'Dhamaal' Opening
Total Dhamaal, which opened to mixed response on Friday, has collected a staggering Rs 16.50 crore in its opening. The film's business is likely to grow on second day, as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Tweeting the latest box office figures, Adarsh wrote: "#TotalDhamaal - non-holiday release - creates dhamaal on Day 1... Biz multiplies as day progresses... Mass circuits rocking... Metros/plexes witness upward trend... Biz should grow on Day 2 and contribute to a big total over the weekend... Fri ₹ 16.50 cr. India biz." (sic)
Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal series and marks the onscreen reunion of Madhuri and Anil after 19 years.
News18 film critic Priyanka Sinha Jha rated the film 2.5/5. In her review of the film, she said, "We can all safely agree that 'Total Dhamaal' falls under what is famously termed “Mindless Entertainment” genre. And in all fairness, it does follow the rules of the laughter game but a little too much. Nothing changes."
#TotalDhamaal - non-holiday release - creates dhamaal on Day 1... Biz multiplies as day progresses... Mass circuits rocking... Metros/plexes witness upward trend... Biz should grow on Day 2 and contribute to a big total over the weekend... Fri ₹ 16.50 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2019
