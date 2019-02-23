LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Film Gets 'Dhamaal' Opening

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Updated:February 23, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Total Dhamaal, which opened to mixed response on Friday, has collected a staggering Rs 16.50 crore in its opening. The film's business is likely to grow on second day, as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast with big names like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

Tweeting the latest box office figures, Adarsh wrote: "#TotalDhamaal - non-holiday release - creates dhamaal on Day 1... Biz multiplies as day progresses... Mass circuits rocking... Metros/plexes witness upward trend... Biz should grow on Day 2 and contribute to a big total over the weekend... Fri ₹ 16.50 cr. India biz." (sic)




Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal series and marks the onscreen reunion of Madhuri and Anil after 19 years.

News18 film critic Priyanka Sinha Jha rated the film 2.5/5. In her review of the film, she said, "We can all safely agree that 'Total Dhamaal' falls under what is famously termed “Mindless Entertainment” genre. And in all fairness, it does follow the rules of the laughter game but a little too much. Nothing changes."

