Total Dhamaal Collection Day 2: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Film Sets Box Office on Fire

After a "Dhamaal" opening at the box office on Friday, director Indra Kumar's 'Total Dhamaal' gained extraordinarily on day 2.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
After a "Dhamaal" opening at the box office on Friday, director Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal gained extraordinarily on day 2. The film, which opened to a staggering Rs 16.50 crore, collected Rs 20.42 crore on second day of its release.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast with big names like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

Tweeting the latest box office figures, Adarsh wrote: Total Dhamaal sets BO on (fire) on Day 2... Metros/plexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total... Will score bigger numbers on Day 3, since families/kids are patronising it... Eyes ₹ 60 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 36.90 cr." (sic)




Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal series and marks the onscreen reunion of Madhuri and Anil after 19 years.

News18 film critic Priyanka Sinha Jha rated the film 2.5/5. In her review of the film, she said, "We can all safely agree that 'Total Dhamaal' falls under what is famously termed “Mindless Entertainment” genre. And in all fairness, it does follow the rules of the laughter game but a little too much. Nothing changes."

