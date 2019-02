Total Dhamaal Collects 72.25 cr in 4 Days, Ajay Devgn Film Looking Strong At the Box-Office

#TotalDhamaal puts up a winning total on Day 4 [Mon]... Mass pockets/single screens are exceptional... Metros/plexes are healthy... Eyes ₹ 90 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr. Total: ₹ 72.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

Ajay Devgn starrer Total Dhammal is going strong at the box-office, despite poor critics reviews. Indra Kumar directorial, which is the third installment in Dhamaal franchise, has managed to collect as much as Rs 72.25 cr at the ticket window, 5 days after its release on Friday. Total Dhamaal had a grand opening on Friday and earned Rs 16.50 cr. It is also has a decent overseas collection, adding to its purse.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TotalDhamaal puts up a winning total on Day 4 [Mon]... Mass pockets/single screens are exceptional... Metros/plexes are healthy... Eyes ₹ 90 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr. Total: ₹ 72.25 cr. India biz. #TotalDhamaal has an edge over other mass entertainers... Families/kids are patronising it big time... No wonder, mass circuits/single screens + metros + plexes in Tier-2 cities are *collectively* putting up a strong total... Normal ticket rates [not hiked] are a plus."Analysing the success of Total Dhamaal, Taran added, "#TotalDhamaal has an edge over other mass entertainers... Families/kids are patronising it big time... No wonder, mass circuits/single screens + metros + plexes in Tier-2 cities are *collectively* putting up a strong total... Normal ticket rates [not hiked] are a plus."Total Dhamaal brings together the hit on-screen pair of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor after they did Pukar in 2000. Other actors include the former cast of Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, joined by freshly-cast Boman Irani, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Pritobash Tripathy and Johnny Lever. The film also features a special appearance by comedian Sudesh Lahiri, Esha Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jackie Shroff. Total Dhamaal is a comedy film that follows a bounty search of 50 cr, hidden in a fictional zoo.