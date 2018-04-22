GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Total Dhamaal: First Photo of Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor Recreates The 90s Magic

Updated:April 22, 2018, 12:05 PM IST
Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are all set to reunite onscreen in Total Dhamaal after 18 years and the first photo of 90s popular couple from the upcoming film is out. Dressed in red sequined gown Madhuri look every bit a diva while Anil looks dapper in a green suit.

Earlier Anil Kapoor has also shared a photo from the sets of Total Dhamaal and wrote, "How I love the first day of shoot! #TotalDhamaal begins today! @madhuridixitnene #IndraKumar & I are working together after 26 years but the energy and vibe is the same as it was during #Beta! It’s going to be an epic ride! ‬Let’s get the camera rolling! ‪#ADFflims @foxstarhindi"

According to the reports of Pune Mirror, the sizzling jodi who is seen all decked up in this picture will be simply dressed throughout the movie. A close source revealed to the daily, “The beauty lies in their evergreen good looks.” But does it really matter, because we are sure, you all are eagerly waiting to see this duo wooing us one the big screen. The source further added, “Madhuri pulled off the jhatkas and matkas with effortless ease, leaving everyone including her leading man mesmerised. When Ajay (Devgn), Arshad (Warsi), Riteish (Deshmukh), Javed (Jafri) and Sanjay Mishra joined them, it upped the fun and what was supposed to be three days of work was wrapped up in two.”

Earlier, director Indra Kumar had shared, “All three of us are shooting together 26 years after Beta and I’m excited about reuniting with my blockbuster jodi. They play husband and wife in the film and have been prepping for a while but I can’t reveal any details except that Anil goes by the name of Avinash and all of us call him Avi.”

Anil and Madhuri have worked together in several films like Tezaab, Beta, Ram Lakhan and more. Total Dhamaal also stars Ajay Dvgn, Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi. It will release on December 7.

