English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OPINION | Total Dhamaal: Why Can't Bollywood Come Up With a Role Befitting Madhuri Dixit's Iconic Status?
While the 'boys' in Indra Kumar's rumbustious ode to rowdyism and toxic masculinity, 'Total Dhamaal' are out to have fun, what is the mythical Madhuri Dixit doing with them?
(Image: PTI)
Loading...
While the 'boys' in Indra Kumar's rumbustious ode to rowdyism and toxic masculinity, Total Dhamaal are out to have fun, what is the mythical Madhuri Dixit doing with them? She is as out of place here as a riff of gospel music in a rave party.
So what gives?
Not much of a choice, really since her comeback in 2007 was a bit of damper. The Yash Raj film about an NRI returning to her roots and Indian classical dancing in Aaja Nachle was specially designed for her.
The film flopped and Madhuri hastily returned to her home in the US. But the itch to face the camera never leaves a movie star, unless she is Rajshri, Vyjanthimala or Suchitra Sen, the only three actresses I know who never looked back once they retired. For the rest, whether it was Mumtaz (and her disastrous comeback in Pahlaj Nihalani's 'Aandhiyan') or Urmila Matondkar (her even more disastrous item number in last year's 'Black Mail'), they all want to return.
Jaya Bachchan and Sridevi made a spectacular comeback in Silsila and English Vinglish, respectively. Dimple Kapadia returned to the camera after years of marriage and motherhood in Sagar.
If only Madhuri Dixit were that lucky! After her failed attempt at a comeback in Aaja Nachle she again made a comeback in Abhishek Choubey's Dedh Ishqiya. This time the critics were happy and the audience was tantalised as her character had shades of lesbianism in it.
However Dedh Ishqiya was not a blockbuster and it did not open the floodgates for Madhuri's second innings. During the same year, Madhuri was seen in another female-hero avatar in Gulabi Gang which flopped resoundingly. No more was seen of Madhuri on screen for the next five years. During this period she was constantly in the news for various activities on television and the internet.
But as far her movie career is concerned Madhuri seems to have hit a permanent roadblock. In 2018 she did her first Marathi film, Bucket List which seemed inspired by Sridevi's English Vinglish and Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu. Bucket List was not the success it was meant to be.
To see her prance in a trance in Total Dhamaal to an imaginary comic rhythm is like watching Deepika Padukone play the lead in Gully Boy. It is not becoming for an actress of Madhuri's dignity and grace to be hopping and skipping in the Big Boyz Burlesque Club.
Surely there are far better vehicles for an actress of Madhuri's stature? Why must she be doing a role that seems to have been written for the Marathi actress Ashwini Kalsekar? Why can't Bollywood come up with a role befitting her iconic status? She has Karan Johar's Kalank coming up for consideration in April where she plays a dancer in a period film.
This could be the vehicle that Madhuri and her fans have been waiting for ever since she quit acting after her role as Chandramukhi in Devdas.
Otherwise if she insists on doing inane stuff like Total Dhamaal the song Maar daala may acquire an entirely unforeseen relevance.
Follow @News18Movies for more
So what gives?
Not much of a choice, really since her comeback in 2007 was a bit of damper. The Yash Raj film about an NRI returning to her roots and Indian classical dancing in Aaja Nachle was specially designed for her.
The film flopped and Madhuri hastily returned to her home in the US. But the itch to face the camera never leaves a movie star, unless she is Rajshri, Vyjanthimala or Suchitra Sen, the only three actresses I know who never looked back once they retired. For the rest, whether it was Mumtaz (and her disastrous comeback in Pahlaj Nihalani's 'Aandhiyan') or Urmila Matondkar (her even more disastrous item number in last year's 'Black Mail'), they all want to return.
Jaya Bachchan and Sridevi made a spectacular comeback in Silsila and English Vinglish, respectively. Dimple Kapadia returned to the camera after years of marriage and motherhood in Sagar.
If only Madhuri Dixit were that lucky! After her failed attempt at a comeback in Aaja Nachle she again made a comeback in Abhishek Choubey's Dedh Ishqiya. This time the critics were happy and the audience was tantalised as her character had shades of lesbianism in it.
However Dedh Ishqiya was not a blockbuster and it did not open the floodgates for Madhuri's second innings. During the same year, Madhuri was seen in another female-hero avatar in Gulabi Gang which flopped resoundingly. No more was seen of Madhuri on screen for the next five years. During this period she was constantly in the news for various activities on television and the internet.
But as far her movie career is concerned Madhuri seems to have hit a permanent roadblock. In 2018 she did her first Marathi film, Bucket List which seemed inspired by Sridevi's English Vinglish and Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu. Bucket List was not the success it was meant to be.
To see her prance in a trance in Total Dhamaal to an imaginary comic rhythm is like watching Deepika Padukone play the lead in Gully Boy. It is not becoming for an actress of Madhuri's dignity and grace to be hopping and skipping in the Big Boyz Burlesque Club.
Surely there are far better vehicles for an actress of Madhuri's stature? Why must she be doing a role that seems to have been written for the Marathi actress Ashwini Kalsekar? Why can't Bollywood come up with a role befitting her iconic status? She has Karan Johar's Kalank coming up for consideration in April where she plays a dancer in a period film.
This could be the vehicle that Madhuri and her fans have been waiting for ever since she quit acting after her role as Chandramukhi in Devdas.
Otherwise if she insists on doing inane stuff like Total Dhamaal the song Maar daala may acquire an entirely unforeseen relevance.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Congratulations Abhinandan: Identical Pictures, Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Go Viral
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Colourful Gowns & Wild Headgears in Jonas Brothers Video
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion
- Saumya Tandon Slams Veena Malik for Mocking Abhinandan Varthaman and IAF
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results