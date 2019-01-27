LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Total Dhamaal! Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor Shake a Leg Together As 'Ram Lakhan' Clocks 30 Years

As Ram Lakhan completed 30 years on Sunday, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor celebrated the film's anniversary with heart-warming posts on social media.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
Total Dhamaal! Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor Shake a Leg Together As 'Ram Lakhan' Clocks 30 Years
As Ram Lakhan completed 30 years on Sunday, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor celebrated the film's anniversary with heart-warming posts on social media.
As Ram Lakhan clocked 30 years on Sunday, actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor celebrated the film's anniversary by recreating some popular dance moves from the 1989 movie. Madhuri shared a video in which she can be seen enacting the song Bada dukh dina O Ramji and My Name Is Lakhan from the movie as Anil joins her.

"Today marks 30 years of Ram Lakhan and dancing on this song brings back so many beautiful memories. It was fabulous working with the team of Ram Lakhan," Madhuri Dixit captioned the video.




Anil, who is working with Madhuri once again in Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, retweeted the video and wrote: "It's serendipitous that we should be working together on the anniversary of Ram Lakhan! Can't think of a better way or a better person to celebrate this milestone with! #30YearsOfRamLakhan."

Sharing a picture of him performing the signature step of the song My Name Is Lakhan, Anil wrote on Instagram: "‪#30yearsofRamLakhan & it's been one of my greatest joys to watch Lakhan continue to bring a smile to people's faces, & and a dance in their steps...I'm not one to look back & ponder, but as I move forward to new avenues, I'm grateful for the choices that got me here...#LakhanFTW!‬"



Directed by Subhash Ghai, the crime drama also features Jackie Shroff, Madhuri, Dimple Kapadia, Raakhee and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film showcased the tussle between the good and the bad with a story of two brothers -- both of them being in the police but one with good intentions and the second using his power to help smugglers for money.

Apart from the storyline, the film's songs like My name is Lakhan, Tera naam liya and Mere do anmol ratan were big hits and still enjoy a wide fan base.

