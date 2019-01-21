English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Total Dhamaal Trailer: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn Set Out on a Crazy Treasure Hunt
Total Dhamaal has a bunch of oddballs chasing a 50-crore bounty, navigating tricky terrains and pitted against wild animals like lions, tigers, gorilla, elephants and rhinos.
Total Dhamaal has a bunch of oddballs chasing a 50-crore bounty, navigating tricky terrains and pitted against wild animals like lions, tigers, gorilla, elephants and rhinos.
A chance assembly of greedy goofballs, the prospect of a mind-blowing fortune and some fierce zoo animals make for a perfect recipe for hilarity that is Total Dhamaal. Drive/fly carefully or you may land up half stuck in quicksand, only to be rescued by a 5-feet snake!
Total Dhamaal, the third film in the Dhamaal franchise, returns to its first film for plot inspiration. Oddballs in pairs, in search of a hidden treasure.
Much of the cast from the first film has been retained by director Indra Kumar in this outing, namely Arshad Warsi (Adi), Jaaved Jaffrey (Manav), Ritesh Deshmukh (Deshbandhu Roy), Sanjay Mishra (Babu Bhai). The new additions to the star-cast include Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Mahesh Manjrekar. It remains to be seen who gets the coveted 50-crore bounty.
An added bonus is the pairing of Madhuri and Anil after a long time.
Slapstick and situational one-liners seem to be leading the humour quotient in this one. Apart from navigating precarious terrains, the characters seem to be pitted against a handful of lethal lions, tigers, gorilla, elephants and rhinos. The film is mostly set in a zoo-like setting and on desert terrains. The multitude of animals promises to aggravate the dhamaal quotient in the movie.
Watch the trailer here:
The film looks ambitious in its approach and has one of the biggest collectives of stars that have proved their mettle in the comedy genre. Produced by Fox Star Studios and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Total Dhamaal is set to tickle your funny bones on February 22.
