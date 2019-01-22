English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Total Dhamal Director Regrets Not Bringing Sanjay Dutt on Board
Filmmaker Indra Kumar says he regrets not bringing actor Sanjay Dutt on board for "Total Dhamaal", the upcoming entertainer in the "Dhamaal" franchise.
Sanjay Dutt gets clicked on his arrival for Manish Malhotra's get-together praty held at his residence in Mumbai on November 30, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Filmmaker Indra Kumar says he regrets not bringing actor Sanjay Dutt on board for "Total Dhamaal", the upcoming entertainer in the "Dhamaal" franchise.
At the trailer launch of the film on Monday, when Kumar was asked why Sanjay is not seen in the film even though he played a pivotal role in the comedy franchise's last instalment, the director said: "It could have been really fun if Sanjay would have been part of this film, but unfortunately when we were shooting for the film, he did not have dates. Since it is a multi-starrer film, bringing so many big actors together is not easy at all. We both, Sanjay and I are unhappy about it, but we regret it."
In the film "Double Dhamaal", Sanjay played Kabir Nayak. The three main actors of the film Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey remain the same in the new instalment.
"Total Dhamaal" also features Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever among others. It is slated to release on February 22.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
At the trailer launch of the film on Monday, when Kumar was asked why Sanjay is not seen in the film even though he played a pivotal role in the comedy franchise's last instalment, the director said: "It could have been really fun if Sanjay would have been part of this film, but unfortunately when we were shooting for the film, he did not have dates. Since it is a multi-starrer film, bringing so many big actors together is not easy at all. We both, Sanjay and I are unhappy about it, but we regret it."
In the film "Double Dhamaal", Sanjay played Kabir Nayak. The three main actors of the film Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey remain the same in the new instalment.
"Total Dhamaal" also features Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever among others. It is slated to release on February 22.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Denies Joining Politics, Says Her Focus is and Only Will be Movies
- Who Has Seen That Film: Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika Being Compared to Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro
- Spider-Man Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers: Endgame on Twitter? Deets Inside
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
- India & Kohli Consolidate Test Rankings, Pujara Moves to Third
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results