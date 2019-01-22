LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Total Dhamal Director Regrets Not Bringing Sanjay Dutt on Board

Filmmaker Indra Kumar says he regrets not bringing actor Sanjay Dutt on board for "Total Dhamaal", the upcoming entertainer in the "Dhamaal" franchise.

IANS

Updated:January 22, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Total Dhamal Director Regrets Not Bringing Sanjay Dutt on Board
Sanjay Dutt gets clicked on his arrival for Manish Malhotra's get-together praty held at his residence in Mumbai on November 30, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Filmmaker Indra Kumar says he regrets not bringing actor Sanjay Dutt on board for "Total Dhamaal", the upcoming entertainer in the "Dhamaal" franchise.

At the trailer launch of the film on Monday, when Kumar was asked why Sanjay is not seen in the film even though he played a pivotal role in the comedy franchise's last instalment, the director said: "It could have been really fun if Sanjay would have been part of this film, but unfortunately when we were shooting for the film, he did not have dates. Since it is a multi-starrer film, bringing so many big actors together is not easy at all. We both, Sanjay and I are unhappy about it, but we regret it."

In the film "Double Dhamaal", Sanjay played Kabir Nayak. The three main actors of the film Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey remain the same in the new instalment.

"Total Dhamaal" also features Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever among others. It is slated to release on February 22.

Follow @news18movies for more

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram