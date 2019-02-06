English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn Can't Stop Roasting Each Other On Twitter And It's Hilarious
Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh will share screen space in Indra Kumar's upcoming movie 'Total Dhamal'.
Ajay Devgn recently shared a picture of himself along with director Indra Kumar from the sets of his upcoming film Total Dhamaal. In the picture, the duo can be seen happily posing for the camera. But it was Ajay's Total Dhamaal co-star Riteish Deshmukh in the backdrop that grabbed everyone's attention. In fact, Riteish even got an indirect mention from Ajay for photobombing. He hinted towards Riteish's bearded look and referred to him as a "daadhi wala baba (old bearded man)."
Now, Riteish has come up with a hilarious tweet in response to the Singham star's Instagram post. On Friday, Riteish tweeted a clip which shows a dog standing on the top of a moving auto rikshaw. “Just saw your dog,” Riteish wrote while taking a light-hearted jibe at Ajay and referring to his scenes from the movies-- Phool Aur Kaante and Golmaal-- wherein he is seen stand atop moving vehicles.
To which, Ajay posted an image of a bird sitting on the fences and wrote "Just like how this bird is mine.”
Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal series. Ajay Devgn, Anil Kpoor, Madhuri Dixit and Boman Irani are the latest additions to the film's cast, while Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey have reprised their roles. Total Dhamaal was initially scheduled to release in December but had to be postponed because of post-editing procedures. It is scheduled to release on February 22.
.@ajaydevgn just saw your dog.... pic.twitter.com/EMOBnwRykB— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 5, 2019
Ya just like how this bird is mine pic.twitter.com/SZRE4Cxzko— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2019
