English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tough Love: Avicii's Posthumous Song Featuring Sounds From India Released
Late Swedish DJ Avicii's dance song 'Tough love', which features sounds from India, released on Friday.
Image: AP
Loading...
Late Swedish DJ Avicii's dance song Tough love, which features sounds from India, released on Friday. It was produced and written by Avicii (Tim Bergling), Vincent Pontare and Salem Al Fakir (Vargas and Lagola). Al Fakir and Pontare are longtime collaborators of Tim and worked with him on Silhouettes, Hey brother, Without you and more.
In the spring of 2017, after Bergling had been exploring music from northwest India, he played a melody loop for the two.
"Oddly enough, the Indian influences fit perfectly into a song we were working on, something that was so typical of Tim. He was a melodic genius," Pontare said in a statement.
Bergling was particular about vocal sounds and phrasing. He always heard the finished result in his head and then in the studio, he coached guest singers on how to produce what he was hearing.
In his notes, Bergling wrote about Tough love, "This one needs to be a duet. The coolest thing would be a real couple. Or a couple that have worked together enough to be almost considered a couple!"
When Bergling died, the recording was 80 per cent completed. Adhering to his wishes, Pontare asked his wife, Swedish artist Agnes, to sing the song with him as a duet.
When Bergling passed away on April 20, 2018, he was close to completing a new album. He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music.
The songwriters that Bergling was collaborating with on the album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible. The song is from his upcoming album TIM.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In the spring of 2017, after Bergling had been exploring music from northwest India, he played a melody loop for the two.
"Oddly enough, the Indian influences fit perfectly into a song we were working on, something that was so typical of Tim. He was a melodic genius," Pontare said in a statement.
Bergling was particular about vocal sounds and phrasing. He always heard the finished result in his head and then in the studio, he coached guest singers on how to produce what he was hearing.
In his notes, Bergling wrote about Tough love, "This one needs to be a duet. The coolest thing would be a real couple. Or a couple that have worked together enough to be almost considered a couple!"
When Bergling died, the recording was 80 per cent completed. Adhering to his wishes, Pontare asked his wife, Swedish artist Agnes, to sing the song with him as a duet.
When Bergling passed away on April 20, 2018, he was close to completing a new album. He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music.
The songwriters that Bergling was collaborating with on the album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible. The song is from his upcoming album TIM.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahesh Babu Shines With 25th Release As Maharshi Becomes Biggest Opener of His Career
- IPL 2019 | As a Leg-Spinner, Mindset Has to be Aggressive: Shreyas Gopal
- This is How Avengers Endgame Won the Indian Box Office Step By Step
- Aamir Khan Wishes Daughter Ira on Her 21st Birthday, Read His Adorable Post
- Jon Snow and Arya Stark Are in Love in Original 'Game of Thrones' Draft
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results