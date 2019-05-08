Take the pledge to vote

Tough, Rugged and Intense, Shahid Kapoor Aces 'Bad Boy' Look in Kabir Singh Poster

After launching a teaser and a poster of 'Kabir Singh', the makers of the film treated fans with yet another poster of Shahid Kapoor.

Updated:May 8, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
Tough, Rugged and Intense, Shahid Kapoor Aces 'Bad Boy' Look in Kabir Singh Poster
After launching a teaser and a poster of 'Kabir Singh', the makers of the film treated fans with yet another poster of Shahid Kapoor.
Tough, rugged, oomph and intense -- Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's look in the poster of "Kabir Singh", which was unveiled on Wednesday, is an amalgamation of all that and more.

After launching a teaser and a poster of Kabir Singh, the makers of the film treated fans with yet another poster of the actor, who can be seen in an extremely intense look as he sports sunglasses. He looks quite a bad boy in the bearded avatar.

In the backdrop, several other stills of the actor from the film can be seen. In one still, he can be seen with actress Kiara Advani, who will be playing his love interest in the movie.

Shahid posted the image on Instagram and along with that, he also shared the trailer release date of the film. He wrote, "Trailer out on May 13."



In an interview to IANS, Shahid had said he was curious enough to take the film on and excited enough to not let it go.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is set to release on June 21. The film is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

The original film revolves around a medical student who falls in love with his junior.

