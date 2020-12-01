'Tough Time' Filming Batman And Robin Taught George Clooney This Important Lesson

Hollywood star George Clooney has admitted that he was bad in the 1997 superhero film Batman & Robin.

"I was bad in it. It's a bad film. But I was also being held responsible for it, in a weird way. Then I realised if you're gonna be Batman in 'Batman & Robin', you're gonna be held responsible. Which never occurred to me," he said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

To him, he was still an actor getting a part.

From that moment on, "I was like, 'I have to pick the script, not the part'. So the next script I did was 'Out Of Sight' and the next I did was 'Three Kings'. After that, 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?'," he shared.

"Everybody would say that 'Batman' was not the best. But the good news for me was I was able to take that as a lesson, as opposed to a career-ended," he added.

Clooney said he didn't even enjoy the experience of making the film because everyone on set was having such a "tough time".

"I did not enjoy that experience. I love (director) Joel Schumacher, love the actors. But everybody was having a tough time. There was a lot of tension. It took, like, eight months to shoot," he said.

"I was doing 'ER' while I was doing it - four days a week on 'Batman', three days a week on 'ER'. Seven days a week. That one was just a slog," he added

There were a lot of problems with the film, he said.

"But, you know, one of the problems was that I wasn't very good in it. Fair enough! I can't point fingers at everybody else and not point fingers at myself," he added.