Tovino Thomas Blessed with an Adorable Baby Boy, Names Him Tahaan

Mollywood star Tovino Thomas' house is full of joy and happiness as the actor and his wife Lidiya Tovino are blessed with a baby boy.

Sharing the news to his social media family, Thomas shared a heart-warming monochrome picture of himself and his daughter Issa looking at the new member of the family. In the post, he revealed the name that they have given to the newborn.

“Can't take our eyes off our boy! We've named him ‘Tahaan Tovino’ And we'll call him ‘Haan’. Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love! #dadlife #mylittleones #Izza #Tahaan #merciful #Haan,” the Mayanadi star captioned the picture.

The Malayalam actor tied the knot to Lidiya on October 24, 2014. The two welcomed their firstborn in the year 2016 when they welcomed their daughter, Izza.

He shared the news about his second child two days back by sharing an “It’s a Boy” picture on his Instagram timeline.

Wishes poured in from his colleagues in the film industry, including Antony Varghese, Neha Iyer, Joju George, Sarath Appani and Jayasurya.

Recently, the actor also shared a post to celebrate one year of the release of his hit movie, Virus. The Malayalam medical movie deals with the 2018 spread of Nipah virus across districts of Kerala and how the health team traces the contact zero and controls the virus. The movie also starred Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran, Indrans, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Dileesh Pothan, Rima Kallingal and Joju George.

