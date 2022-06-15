Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh-Starrer Vaashi's Trailer Out, Fans Love Duo's Chemistry

The trailer of Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Vaashi was released on Tuesday by Think Music India. And within just 17 hours of its launch, the video has received over 6 lakhs views and 13,000 likes.

Fans are liking Thomas’ performance and one of them commented, “It’s not about the film’s failure or success, it’s about the change in Tovino’s performance after each film.”

Another wrote, “From a zero to huge From nothing to everything Pure sort of passion, hard work, and love towards the aim of life… What is more required TovinoThomas.”

A third fan wrote, “As a Malayalam movie fan I am so proud about the growth of Tovino Thomas! His talent and sincerity towards profession are amazing.”

People are liking the chemistry between Keerthy and Thomas. One of the fans commented, “Trailer shows a comedy love drama but behind it there lies a professional vengeance that leads to mystery file Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas finally comes up with a face to face performance. VAASHI.”

Vishnu G Raghav, a newcomer, wrote and directed the film. The film will premiere in theatres on June 17. Tovino and Keerthi appear as two lawyers to defend both the plaintiff and the defendant in the same case. Along with Tovino and Keerthi, the film also stars Anu Mohan, Anagha Narayanan, Baiju, and Ramesh Kottayam in the lead roles.

Daughter Keerthi plays the lead role in the movie, which is produced by her father Suresh Kumar under the banner of Poly Junior Pictures and Indian Movie Makers. Keerthi is one of the busiest actresses in South India right now. She also appeared in the film Priyadarshan’s Gitanjali.

