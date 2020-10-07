Tovino Thomas Lands in ICU After Sustaining Injury on 'Kala' Set: Report

Actor Tovino Thomas, who works in Malayalam films, has been rushed to the hospital because of internal injuries.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital named Renai Medi City on Wednesday after he complained of severe stomach pain a day ago, reported The News Minute.

At the hospital, it was determined that Tovino has suffered internal injuries and needs to be observed in an ICU for 24 hours. It is currently unclear if the injuries require a surgery and doctors will evaluate the same. The internal injuries are not serious in nature.

Quoting sources, The News Minute report says that it seems Tovino was injured on the film set of his upcoming film Kala. While shooting for an action scene for the film directed by Rohith VS, Tovino seems to have sustained these injuries.

The film Kala is said to be an action-packed movie. As per the director, it is a thriller film and the theme of this movie will be ‘man vs wild.’

In a July 2020 interview given to The Times of India, Rohith had shared that the movie is co-produced by Tovino Thomas. He had said, “When we narrated the script to Tovino, he was immediately on board and that's how we decided to back the film together.”

The film will also feature Lal, Divya Pillai and Sumesh Moor.

The Malayalam film star Tovino Thomas is a popular name in South and has won a Filmfare Award South for his role in the 2015 film Ennu Ninte Moideen.

As per the report, the actor had also suffered burn injuries last year during the shooting of Edakkad Batallion 06.

The 31-year-old actor first appeared in Mollywood films in 2012 and has given back-to-back films to cinema lovers.

His film Forensic with Mamata Mohandas, released in February 2020, became a box-office hit. Tovino last appeared in Kilometers and Kilometers which could not get a theatre release due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was premiered on Asianet TV Channel during Onam.