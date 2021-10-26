Tovino Thomas Shares Adorable Photo With Wife, Kids On His 7th Marriage Anniversary

The popular actor of Malayalam cinema Tovino Thomas shared an adorable photo with wife Lindiya and kids on the occasion of his seventh wedding anniversary on Monday, October 25. The actor shared the happiness of being together with wife Lindiya with his fans in a tweet. In the tweet the actor shared a photo in an iconic pose with wife and kids. The photo features Tovino, his wife, and their two kids, all with beautiful smiles.

ഇമ്മിണി ബല്യ ഒന്ന് !!Celebrating 7 years of togetherness 😊 When all the dust is settled and the chaos breaks down, this is where I run back to.Grateful forever for my Lidiya and my 2 amazing gems.❤️#7years #togetherness #anniversary #one #family #home #happiness #forever pic.twitter.com/3YYDJ8sz8k— Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) October 25, 2021

“Celebrating 7 years of togetherness, smiling face with smiling eyes when all the dust is settled and the chaos breaks down, this is where I run back to. Grateful forever for my Lidiya and my 2 amazing gems,” tweeted Tovino with a heart emoji.

The actor has won the hearts of his followers with this latest photo which shows him as a complete family man.

Tovino married his long-time girlfriend Lidiya on October 25, 2014. The couple was graced with their first child, daughter Izza Thomas, in 2016 and then in June last year, the couple welcomed their second child, son Tahaan.

Tovino always remains in the limelight for his acting and how gracefully he manages to spend quality time with his family. Over the years Tovino, who made his debut in 2012, has emerged as one of the most reliable actors of the Malayalam film industry.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas has signed a new project titled Vaashi with Keerthy Suresh and has begun to work on the new films.

Moreover, the actor is looking forward to the release of his upcoming sci-fi film Minnal Murali, which is helmed by Basil Joseph. The film is scheduled to release on OTT platform Netflix in December this year. The multilingual film is scripted by Arun Anirudhan. The film also features Justin Mathew in a pivotal role.

Lastly, the actor was seen in Jithin Lal’s Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Rohith VS’s psychological thriller Kala.

