Tovino Thomas Shares BTS Video of Fight Scene From Thallumaala

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas starrer Thallumaala is set to hit the theatres soon. The film’s trailer was released two days ago and it is getting a good response. The trailer has garnered over 3 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Tovino has shared a behind-the-scenes video of a fight sequence from the film on Instagram to keep the buzz around the movie alive. Seeing the video fans went crazy and they showered laughing emojis in the comments section. The video has received over 3.4 million views.

Thallumaala is an action comedy film, written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza. Directed by Khalid Rahaman the movie is bankrolled by Ashiq Usman. The film also features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in crucial roles. Thallumaala also marks Tovino and Kalyani’s first movie together.

A few days back the poster of the film was released, which was shared by Tovino on social media. His funky clothes and sporting super cool avatar in the poster were loved by the viewers.

The film has eight fight scenes and eight songs. Tovino lost around 10 kilos to shoot for the movie. The film was shot in three schedules in northern Kerala and recently it completed its final schedule in Dubai.

The cinematography of the movie is handled by Jimshi Khalid and the music is given by Vishnu Vijay. The movie will be released in theatres on August 12.

On the work front, Tovino made his acting debut in 2012 with the Malayalam movie Prabhuvinte Makkal. But, he gained popularity with films like ABCD, 7th Day and Ennu Nite Moideen.

After Thallumaala the actor has three more projects in the pipeline, including Ajyante Randam Moshanam, 2403ft and Vazhakku.

