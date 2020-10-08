Tovino Thomas Stays Under Supervision in ICU, Clinically Stable for His Injuries

Tovino Thomas, popular Mollywood actor, was in news on Wednesday after he was admitted in a private hospital in Kerala following internal injuries. However, there is a news of relief for the fans of the Malayalam actor as the hospital has now given latest update on the health of Thomas.

According to the press release shared by the Renai Medicity at Palarivattom in Kochi, where the actor was admitted this Wednesday, he will be kept under observance in ICU for another two days. However, Thomas is clinically stable.

The official statement shared by Renai Medicity on Facebook read, “Actor Tovino Thomas was brought in to our Accident & Emergency department at 11.15 am on 07.10.2020 with c/o severe abdominal pain. He was immediately taken up for CT angiogram which revealed mesenteric hematoma (blood dots). Since there was no active bleeding, he was shifted to ICU for 48 hrs observation. His blood counts were elevated, and he is being treated with appropriate antibiotics.”

Actor Tovino Thomas Health Bulletin 08.10.2020 Posted by Renai Medicity on Thursday, October 8, 2020

While there is no complaint of re-blood in last 24 hours, the actor will still be kept under observance. The statement further mentioned that in case of any deterioration in his condition, the actor will be taken up for immediate laparoscopic procedure.

The statement was issued around 11am on Thursday, October 8. A lot of his fans have been wishing for a speedy recovery of the actor.

According to an earlier report, Thomas sustained these injuries while shooting for his upcoming movie Kala. The movie is directed by Rohith VS and his packed with various action scenes. However, there has been no official statement from the actor or his family.

The film, which will also feature Lal, Divya Pillai and Sumesh Moor, is being co-produced by Thomas who instantly agreed to bankroll the movie on hearing the script.