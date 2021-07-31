Toy Guns Imported for Kannada Film Stuck With Customs for Weeks, Gets Release Permission

Indian films have time and again come up with stories and scenes that make us question everything we know. Sometimes, the stories that are created behind the scenes of a film can also be as strange and humorous as a film. In a similar turn of events, the Bengaluru International airport police, which had intercepted five toy semi-automatic guns at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and had seized them for security reasons, has finally given permission to release them. These guns were imported from Turkey for a big-budget Kannada movie.

Times of India quotes sources at KIA as saying, “The importer in Bengaluru in whose name the consignment was booked from Istanbul was contacted and he was found to have imported it for a Kannada movie starring a leading actor. Though he claimed they were toy guns, the same was not declared in the bill of entry for the import."

Despite the filmmakers confirming they needed the guns to shoot the climax of the film, Bangalore Customs waited for the police reports to confirm they were indeed toy guns. According to police sources, the gun appeared capable of firing real bullets but a closer examination revealed they were toys, after which they issued a NOC on Wednesday night.

Interestingly, the maker of the toy guns also manufactured real guns.

