Toy Story Fans Aren’t Happy About Chris Evans Replacing Tim Allen, Here's Actor's Response

Last week, Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter announced on Disney Investor Day that Chris Evans will voice the iconic action figure Buzz Lightyear in an all-new animated film, titled Lightyear. The news happened to have upset a few fans of the Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear, which was previously voiced by actor Tim Allen. By Evans’ casting as the legendary space ranger, Buzz Lightyear in its upcoming Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, many fans inferred that Allen, who has so memorably portrayed the character throughout the Pixar series, was being side-lined.

To calm down fans, the former Captain America actor took to Instagram and pointed out that his character is a different Buzz Lightyear to Allen’s. Instead of being the actual space ranger that Allen’s toy version is modelled upon, Evans has a separate role.

In his latest Instagram post, Evans said that working with Pixar is a dream come true for him. He said that he has been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning and his team could barely contain their excitement when they told him that Pixar had a pitch for me. He further said being taken by surprise when all his team said was Buzz Lightyear.

Chris explained that he did not know what that meant, since Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. He said that he needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling. He assured his fans of two things that he did not stop smiling through the entire pitch “ear to ear”. He also said that everyone can rest easy and get very excited. The Before We Go director asked his fans to trust him when he said that the makers of this upcoming movie really know what they are doing. He assured his fans that the upcoming movie is special and it will not step on any single thing.