Toy Story Poster Autographed by Steve Jobs to Go Under Hammer, Bidding Starts Over Rs 17 Lakh

The late co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs never restricted himself to the tech industry alone. His association with a wide array of companies means that a wider range of memorabilia under his name keeps on going for auction time and again. However, according to a BGR report, an upcoming rare product might shatter all previous records.

A rare Toy Story poster signed by Steve Jobs is all set to go under the hammer. Debuting as the latest Steve Jobs memorabilia to go up for auction, Nate D Sanders Auctions will be offering the Jobs autographed 24X36 inch poster showing Toy Story characters Woody and Buzz. The poster is accompanied by a letter of authenticity.

According to the auction site, Jobs signed the poster sometime after 1995 when Toy Story debuted as the first computer-animated feature film. The film smashed record books and earned three Academy Award nominations.

According to the auction site, "The film features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jim Varney, Annie Potts, R. Lee Ermey, John Morris, Laurie Metcalf, and Erik von Detten. The poster measures 24” x 36” and was signed by Jobs with a black fiber-tip marker."

The auction site notes that a recent survey has found that there are less than 10 Steve Jobs autographed memorabilia around the world. The bidding for the rare poster will begin from a little over Rs 17 lakhs on August 29.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.