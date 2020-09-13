Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson To Lead 'Monica'

Los Angeles: “Hustlers” star Trace Lysette and Oscar nominee Patricia Clarkson will play the lead roles in Italian filmmaker Andrea Pallaoro’s next “Monica”. Described as a tale of a fractured family, the movie will explore the themes of abandonment, ageing, acceptance and redemption.

Palloaro, best known for his critically-acclaimed features “Hannah” and “Medreas”, has also penned the screenplay with Orlando Tirado, reported Deadline. The story is about a transgender woman (Lysette) who returns home to the Midwest to care for her dying mother (Clarkson).

The movie will also feature Oscar winner Anna Paquin and veteran actor Adriana Barraza in pivotal roles. “Monica” will be produced by Christina Dow, Eleonora Granata, Marina Marzotto, Gina Resnick, Christina Sibul and Karen Tenkhoff.

The project will start production at the end of the year.