English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tracing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Love Story From Their First Public Appearance to November Wedding
Everybody is speculating about the wedding date of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, before that here’s a timeline of how their love-story unfolded.
Images Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Loading...
Everybody is speculating about the wedding date
of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and now there are reports that they might be getting married in November, this year.
of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and now there are reports that they might be getting married in November, this year.
It came as a huge surprise for their fans when they publically started commenting on each other’s social media posts but they soon decided to get engaged in a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony.
Here’s a timeline of how their lovestory unfolded:
May 1, 2017:
This was the first time, the world noticed their proximity. The ‘Jealous’ singer and the ‘Quantico’ star were just friends when they were seen together for the first time in 2017 Met Gala, but their chemistry was for everyone to witness.
May, 2018:
A year later, the rumours sparked again when the duo was spotted attending multiple events together. From watching Beauty and the Beast Live in Los Angeles to a fun-filled boat ride with their friends, their pictures took the internet by storm.
June, 2018:
Things fuelled up further when then rumoured couple started commenting on each other Instagram posts. For instance, as soon as the former Miss World shared a photo of herself having dinner at In-N-Out Burger with two friends, Nick commented, “That smile”. Similarly, Priyanka returned the favour by writing on Nick's picture 'Gram with a precious koala bear, "Who is cuter? Lol."
June, 2018:
They were seen together at JFK airport, Where Priyanka joined Nick as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City. Later, Priyanka also joined the Jonas family for a brunch.
Late June, 2018:
They came to India and Nick met Priyanka’s family and also attended the pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani with her.
July, 2018:
This was the first time when Priyanka talked to media about Nick. She said, "We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him." She added, "I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time."
July, 2018:
The couple stepped out in London on July 18 to celebrate Priyanka’s 36th birthday. Later Parineeti Chopra confirmed that it was then that Nick Jonas popped the question to the actress.
August 18, 2018:
The two got officially engaged in a traditional Indian ‘roka’ ceremony with family members and close friends. The two also hosted an engagement party attended by popular celebs from Bollywood like Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Arpita Khan among others.
September, 2018:
After their engagement, the two were spotted multiple times having vacations in Mexico, Texas and Los Angles to name a few.
November, 2018:
According to the Times of India, the celebrity couple is all set to tie the knot in a traditional Indian wedding ceremony in Jodhpur. The reports suggests that "Priyanka and Nick will have a 3-day wedding function. From 30th November to 2nd December, the wedding rituals will take place in Jodhpur. It will be a palace wedding for the lovely couple."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abbas's Five-for, Zaman & Ali Half-centuries Put Pakistan on Top in Abu Dhabi
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
- OnePlus 6T Launch Event Ticket Sale: Here is How You Can Buy One
- ISL 2018/19: Delhi Dynamos and ATK Eye First Win of the Season
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...