Track List of Vikram's Cobra Released, Grand Audio Launch Today

Vikram’s much-awaited film Cobra is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Meanwhile, the makers will release its music album on Monday, July 11, at a grand audio launch. The track list was announced on Sunday, July 10.

The film’s album comprises five songs, namely Thumbi Thullal, Adheeraa, Uyir Urugudhey, Tharangini, and Yeley Ilanchingamey. All of the songs were written by AR Rahman, and the first three have already been made public. The lyricists are Vivek, Jithin Raj, Pa Vijay, and Thamarai.

Yesterday, Director Ajay Gnanamuthu tweeted about the grand audio launch. The tweet said, “The Grand Audio Launch Of #Cobra on July 11 at #PhoenixMarketcityChennai with the PRESENCE OF #CHIYAANVIKRAM See you all there! An @arrahman Musical @7ScreenStudio @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_ @IrfanPathan @SrinidhiShetty7 ⁦ @SonyMusicSouth ⁩ #CobraAudioLaunch.”

The tweet’s video shows that the album will be released today, July 11 after 7 PM. It has received over 33,000 views and more than 2,000 users have liked it. The comments section is full of fans’ love and excitement.

One of the fans requested to visit Kerala for the promotions and said, “@AjayGnanamuthu anna please come to Kerala for promotion. We Kerala chiyaan fans are eagerly waiting.”

One more said, “Super anna Vikram sir in audio launch. Waiting for the trailer bro. Definitely is a blockbuster congrats bro behalf of all vj fans.”

Another wrote, “Sema Bro. Congratulations you rock Ajay Bro… My best wishes for your other Super Hit Movie!!! #Cobra Long WAITING.”

Apart from Chiyan Vikram, who is playing a mathematical genius, the film stars Srinidhi Shetty and cricketer Irfan Pathan, who makes his debut. According to sources, the movie took longer to film because the story was not fully written.

The fact that Vikram will play 20 different roles in the movie is its most intriguing aspect. Different outfits will be worn by each character. This would surpass Kamal Haasan’s Dasavatharam record of ten different characters played.

