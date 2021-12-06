Katrina Kaif's Car Stopped By Traffic Policeman; Video Raises Interest Of Fans

No Bollywood wedding in recent times has created as much buzz as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s. While the reports say that the two Bollywood superstars are getting married in the second week of December, there’s a lot of secrecy around the entire affair. However, the paparazzi are not giving up. They have been constantly keeping an eye on all the developments and recently spotted Katrina’s car being stopped by traffic police. The video is now going viral on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXGFgmxKn9v/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the video, a traffic policeman stops Katrina’s car and goes on to check it. He goes to the driver’s side and peeks in through the window. Then he talks to the driver and allows the car to proceed. Although there is nothing special about the video, people are just curious about what the cop said to Katrina’s driver.

The video has been posted by famous Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani. The caption of the video reads, “Traffic cop checking on Katrina Kaif’s car."

The comments section of the post is filled with several amazing comments. One of the users said that the cop just wanted to see Katrina, while another one commented, “New topic in Bollywood". A third user-requested Mumbai police to check if these people are getting married because he thinks something is “fishy".

In the last few days, many such videos of Katrina and Vicky have gone viral on the Internet. Let’s see what the next few days bring as far as the “secret wedding" of Katrina and Vicky is concerned.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.